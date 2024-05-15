Assam: Lok Adalat held in Dhubri court premises

DHUBRI: Along with the rest of the country, Lok Adalat was also held under the auspices of Dhubri District Legal Service Authority in the court premises on Saturday. In the Lok Adalat, 3,864 cases were disposed of out of 7187 cases which include motor accidents, civil, criminal, bank loans, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and electricity bills. Out of these cases, Rs 17,44,65,300 were recovered. This was informed by officials of Dhubri District Legal Service Authority, Pawan Chandra Kalita and secretary Asma Rahman.

