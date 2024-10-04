Golaghat Guardian Minister Sanjoy Kishan, Holds Review Meeting with District Officials

A Correspondent

Golaghat: Sanjoy Kishan, Minister of Labour and Tea Tribes Welfare Department held a review meeting recently with all the departments of Golaghat district at the DC Conference Hall, Golaghat. The review meeting was attended by MP Kamakhya Prasad, MLA Biswajit Phukan, District Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, other representatives, DDC, ADC, Circle Officers, all HoD, etc.

The guardian Minister greeting the members and requested all to work as a team to make the district the most developed. He discussed on the progress of the schemes and to complete the pending work in a fast phase manner. A PPT presentation was given and the Minister examined the status of the work carried out by the departments. He reviewed the status of PMJAY, Tea garden wage compensation scheme, health status, Aadhaar seeding, performance of PMMVY, PM Kisan, Millet mission, labour welfare, and various other development schemes of the development departments.

At the end of the meeting, the Guardian Minister thanked all the members present and hoped that all would give their best in making the district developed in all spheres.

