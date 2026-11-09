Barama College Triumphs in Literary and Cultural Fest Honoring Bodo Scholar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: A three-day literary and cultural programme was organised at Janata College, Serfanguri, in Kokrajhar district recently to commemorate the death anniversary of eminent Bodo scholar and literary figure Satish Chandra Basumatary, whose contributions to the development and promotion of Bodo language, literature and culture remain invaluable.

Addressing the open session as the distinguished guest, former IPS officer and former Meghalaya Governor Ranjit Shekhar Mushahary emphasised the importance of preserving one's linguistic and cultural identity. Highlighting the remarkable contributions of the late Basumatary, he urged students to develop a deeper understanding of their mother tongue, literature and cultural heritage.

"Students must be aware of, deeply committed to and actively involved in preserving and promoting their language, literature and culture. They should follow the ideals of eminent personalities like Satish Chandra Basumatary and strive for excellence in their academic and intellectual pursuits," Mushahary said. He also congratulated the students who secured top positions in various literary and cultural competitions and encouraged others to draw inspiration from the life and contributions of the eminent scholar. At the conclusion of the competitions, Barama College emerged as the overall champion.

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