Assam: Nangalmora bridge of Sivasagar district collapses; traffic disrupted

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A major incident occurred at the Nangalmora bridge in Sivasagar district, where the southern end of the bridge cracked and collapsed on August 13, disrupting traffic indefinitely. This is the second incident at the bridge in 43 months, with the previous collapse happening in January 2022 when the northern end of the bridge sank along with a dumper.

The collapse was noticed by locals after some private vehicles and school buses passed over the bridge, prompting them to block the road on both sides to prevent potential accidents. The authorities were criticized for their delayed response, with locals expressing frustration that officials only arrived at the site after 11am.

The bridge is a crucial connection between several villages and towns, including Silakuti, Betbari, Hahchara, Nazira, and Simaluguri, and its collapse has caused significant inconvenience to commuters, students, and government employees who rely on this route for daily travel. The collapse has also raised questions about the role of local authorities and the Public Works Department (PWD) in maintaining the bridge.

The construction of a new bridge was initiated with an allocation of Rs 11.49 crore under the RIDF-XXVII scheme for the 2022-23 fiscal year. However, locals have expressed concerns about the slow pace of construction and the potential delay in completion, which may take an indefinite amount of time. The residents have appealed to the departmental minister to take swift action and ensure the timely completion of the new bridge.

Locals have demanded a quick solution to the crisis and proper action to be taken for the construction of the new bridge. They have also questioned the role of local MLAs and ministers in addressing the issue. The residents are concerned about the prolonged disruption of traffic and the potential risks associated with using alternative routes.

