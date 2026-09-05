Assam News

Assam: Two Die After Falling into Pond in Biswanath District

Woman, 55, drowns in Biswanath while trying to rescue her seven-year-old grandson after he fell into a pond at Shivapur village.
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A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A heartbreaking incident took place at Shivapur village under Biswanath Chariali police station in Biswanath district on Friday, where a woman and her grandson tragically drowned in a pond.

According to information, upon seeing her seven-year-old grandson, Ujjwal Majhi, fall into the pond, the 55-year-old Malati Majhi immediately rushed to rescue him. However, while attempting to save her grandson, she unfortunately lost her life in the deep water as well.

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Drowned
Biswanath Chariali police station
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