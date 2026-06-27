Assam: Golaghat’s Bogorijeng Still Bears the Imprints of World War II Era

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Some historical structures in the Bogorijeng area of Golaghat still carry the memories of World War II, during which, due to the strategic importance of Northeast India, the Bogorijeng and Shalmora areas of Golaghat were used by the Allied forces as major supply hubs. The British constructed a railway line through these areas, along with ten massive culverts, which still stand today as remarkable examples of engineering excellence from that era.

The British had constructed a special railway line at Bogorijeng to meet wartime needs. An important military base of the Allied forces was also established in Golaghat. This railway line was laid connecting Bogorijeng and Shalmora to transport military equipment and essential supplies. According to locals, these historical structures remained intact until 1962. However, during the Indo-China War, the iron rails were removed for defence-related reasons, rendering the railway line unusable.

Although much of history has faded with time, clear traces of the past can still be seen today. The long, straight road and nearly ten culverts built by the British for the railway line during World War II continue to stand as silent witnesses to history.

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