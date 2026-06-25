Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Asom (TAIPA) expels Golaghat District Committee president

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Asom (TAIPA) has expelled Bharat Gogoi from the post of President of its Golaghat District Committee as well as from primary membership.

In a press statement, TAIPA central joint secretary Shobhan Konwar, Golaghat TAIPA Working president Manoj Gogoi, and general secretary Mukunda Gogoi informed about the decision.

According to the statement, the action was taken based on complaints received from various regional committees, district office-bearers, and members of the public. Allegations against Bharat Gogoi included activities against the organization's constitution, authoritarian functioning, and financial irregularities.

Following these allegations, Bharat Gogoi was initially suspended from the president's post, and vice-president Chao Biman Baruah was given charge as acting president. A show-cause notice was also issued, asking for a written explanation within a stipulated time.

However, despite being given an extended deadline of 45 days, Bharat Gogoi reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory response, leading to the decision to expel him.

TAIPA has also requested the public and well-wishers not to engage in organizational matters or financial transactions with Bharat Gogoi on behalf of the organization from today onward.

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