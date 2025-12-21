Assam: Good Governance Week Observed Across Bongaigaon District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Good Governance Week is being observed across Bongaigaon district from December 19 to 25, with a series of activities aimed at improving public service delivery and strengthening citizen engagement. As part of the initiative, workshops and Gram Sabhas are being organized across various Revenue Circles and Development Blocks in the district.

At the Manikpur Revenue Circle, officials successfully resolved 42 cases, including issues related to Aadhaar services. Similar programmes were conducted at the Boitamari Revenue Circle, where several land-related cases were addressed. Meanwhile, at Yogi Ghopa Gaon Panchayat under the Tapattary Development Block, officials interacted with villagers and explained various government schemes and public services available to them.

As part of the week-long observance, a district-level workshop will be held on December 23 at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The workshop will showcase departmental success stories and feature the presentation of Vision@100, a strategic roadmap outlining Bongaigaon’s development goals up to the year 2047.

