Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 62nd Raising Day celebrated at Bongaigaon Sector Headquarters

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The 62nd Raising Day of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was celebrated with enthusiasm at the Sector Headquarters, Bongaigaon, under the chairmanship of Dilip Kumar Jha, Second-in-Command. Sumit Saha, Chief Manager, State Bank of India, Bongaigaon, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The celebration began with the offering of floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial, followed by a tree plantation drive. Addressing the gathering, the chief guest extended warm greetings to SSB personnel and their family members on the occasion and appreciated the force’s dedication and service to the nation.

A variety of sports and recreational events were organized for SSB personnel and their families. Events for children included the Spoon Race and Jalebi Race, while personnel participated in the Three-Leg Race, Slow Cycle Race, and Tug of War. Family members also took part in fun activities such as Matka Phod and Musical Chair.

A cultural programme showcasing talent among the participants was held in the evening, followed by a community feast. Prizes for first, second, and third positions in various competitions were distributed by Dr L. D. Singh, Commandant (Veterinary).

The programme was attended by Dr L. D. Singh, Commandant (Veterinary); Dilip Kumar Jha, Second-in-Command; Kailash Sakiya, Deputy Commandant; Rupesh Sharma, Deputy Commandant; Jitendra Kumar, Assistant Commandant (Engineer); Rajiv Kumar, Assistant Commandant (Ministerial); along with other subordinate officers, SSB personnel, and their family members.

