Workshop on ‘Conservation of Plant Genetic Resources’ held at Goreswar College in Tamulpur district

Goreswar: A workshop on “Biodiversity Fair and Conservation of Plant Genetic Resources” was held at Goreswar College Hall in Tamulpur district on Saturday. The workshop was organized by the Science Department of the college.

Dr. Harish GD and Dr. Subarna Hajong, Chairman and Scientists of ICAR-NBPGR, Umiam of Meghalaya participated as resource persons and emphasized on conservation of plant seeds for the welfare of mankind. The scientists urged the farmers to pay special attention to the conservation of paddy seeds. The workshop was inaugurated by the Principal of the college Dr. Pramod Medhi who described some of his life experiences and said that there is no shortage of preservation of various varieties of paddy including Subgamani, Mainagiri, Baodhan, Palebada, Kalchi Jaha etc. The workshop was conducted by lecturers Gulshan Basumatari and Bibharani Talukdar.

Adressing the participants as the chief guest, Agriculture Officer Munindra Kakati thanked Goreswar College for its initiative to create awareness among the farmers on seed conservation and urged them to take up agricultural programmes among the students in the coming days. Two other guests, Babul Boro and Shankar Rajbanshi, praised the workshop organized by Goreswar College for farmers.

It is worth mentioning that the farmers present exchanged views with the scientists and several farmers mentioned that the packets of paddy seeds currently available in the market contain insects and the scientists advised them to complain about the matter to the agriculture department.

