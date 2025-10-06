Assam Gorkha Sammelan (AGS) organizes Bhagawat oration in memory of Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Biswanath district committee of Assam Gorkha Sammelan (AGS) organized a one-day Bhagawat oration in memory of the legendary singer, Zubeen Garg, on Sunday at the office of the Biswanath district committee AGS located at Golia, informed a press release. Earlier to this, floral tributes were paid in front of the portrait of the iconic singer. A total of six priests read out the Bhagawat.

The programme was attended by Dr Chinta Mani Sharma, President of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, Madan Thapa, Vice-President, Dilip Gajurel, Vice-President of All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, Dr Khemraj Nepal, Hari Luitel, and Binod Khanal, along with the office bearers of the central as well as district committee of AGS and the local residents.

At the end of the Bhagawat oration, a community prayer was offered for eternal peace of the departed soul of heartthrob Zubeen Garg. Earlier, all the primary committees of AGS and general public offered prayers in memory of Zubeen Garg.

