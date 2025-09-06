Assam Gorkha Sammilan honours retired principal with teacher award

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Golaghat West district committee of the Assam Gorkha Sammilan on Friday conferred the Janasuhrit Chidananda Saikia Memorial Teacher Award upon Mohen Saikia, retired Principal of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, social activist and friend of the community. The felicitation ceremony was organized at Numaligarh Higher Secondary School.

Receiving the award, Mohen Saikia said that Chidananda Saikia, who was a guiding figure in the fields of teaching and journalism, revitalized the social life of Bokakhat and laid the foundation for a disciplined and educated society. Saikia, who inspired social life, motivated many others through his various works to dedicate themselves to the service of society, he further stated.

At the event, Chidananda Saikia’s eldest son, Gopikananda Saikia, was present as a distinguished guest. Also present as special guests were Indrajit Babaji, chief patron of the Golaghat west district committee of the Assam Gorkha Sammilan, Benu Upadhyay, member of the central committee, and Nivedita Tanti, in-charge Academic Head of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School.

