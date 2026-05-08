Assam Gorkha Sanmilan hails NDA's massive win in Assam polls, praises development agenda

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Assam Gorkha Sanmilan has congratulated the NDA alliance led by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for its resounding victory in the 2026 Assam Assembly Election, stating that the electoral outcome reflects the people's strong faith in the government's developmental agenda and welfare-oriented governance.

In an official press statement issued on Thursday, the organization's central committee President Krishna Bhujel, Working President Prem Sharma, and General Secretary Laxmi Chettri said that the people of Assam had overwhelmingly endorsed the policies and administrative performance of the state government over the past five years.

The Sanmilan observed that the government's focus on inclusive development and its efforts to address the aspirations of various ethnic communities played a decisive role in shaping public opinion during the election.

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