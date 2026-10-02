Assam Government Allocates Rs 5 Crore for One-Time Book Grant to State Employees

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has earmarked Rs 500.01 lakh for providing a one-time book grant to all State Government employees, fulfilling the budgetary provision announced in the Budget Speech for 2025-26. The Finance Department informed the General Administration Department (GAD) that the amount has been earmarked under the scheme "One Time Book Grant to all State Govt. Employees" for the financial year 2026-27.

The move follows a representation submitted by the Assam Secretariat Services' Association (ASSA) on July 14, 2026, seeking the release of the budgeted amount of Rs 1,000 per employee towards reimbursement for the purchase of books. The department has asked the GAD to take necessary action for implementation of the provision.

Also Read: Assam: Tributes paid to award-winning teacher Narendra Nath Gogoi