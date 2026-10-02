Assam: Tributes paid to award-winning teacher Narendra Nath Gogoi

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A tribute programme was organised at the residence of late Narendra Nath Gogoi, a distinguished teacher and recipient of the President's Award, at Na-Kapahowa in Nazira on September 30. The programme was organised by Rebati Kapahowa Apurba Samaj in collaboration with the bereaved family to honour his life, contributions, and achievements.

A booklet highlighting the life and accomplishments of the eminent teacher was also released during the programme.

The event began with an explanation of its objectives by Fatik Baruah, General Secretary of Rebati Kapahowa Apurba Samaj. Naren Baruah, a former member of the Nazira Anchalik Panchayat and a retired teacher from Nagaland, lit the ceremonial lamp before the portrait of the departed teacher. His wife, Rajbala Gogoi, paid floral tribute to his portrait.

Recalling Gogoi's life and professional contributions, Nakul Chandra Gogoi and Kaliprasad Baruah, President and Secretary, respectively, of the Sivasagar district committee of the Nagaland Pensioners' Association, spoke about his exceptional role as an educator.

The commemorative booklet was formally released by Dilip Phukan, Principal of Chukapha Fine Arts College and a progressive social worker.

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