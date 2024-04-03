Mizoram: Woman With Mizo Heritage Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Ghaza

AIZAWL: In a tragic incident, a woman with Australian-Mizo heritage was killed in northern Gaza during what is said to be an Israeli airstrike.

The deceased has been identified as Lalzawmi Fankcom, a senior manager at World Central Kitchen (WCK), who came from a mixed Australian-Mizo background.

The 43-year-old woman was part of a mission to deliver essential food and aid to the suffering people of the region. As per reports, the convoy she was traveling in was fired upon.

The Australian Prime Minister condemned the incident, calling it ‘completely unacceptable’ and highlighting the loss of a remarkable individual committed to humanitarian causes.