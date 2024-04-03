Mizoram: Woman With Mizo Heritage Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Ghaza

AIZAWL: In a tragic incident, a woman with Australian-Mizo heritage was killed in northern Gaza during what is said to be an Israeli airstrike.
The deceased has been identified as Lalzawmi Fankcom, a senior manager at World Central Kitchen (WCK), who came from a mixed Australian-Mizo background.
The 43-year-old woman was part of a mission to deliver essential food and aid to the suffering people of the region. As per reports, the convoy she was traveling in was fired upon.
The Australian Prime Minister condemned the incident, calling it ‘completely unacceptable’ and highlighting the loss of a remarkable individual committed to humanitarian causes.
The family of the deceased said that they have been devastated by this loss. They were incredibly proud of her and the exceptional humanitarian work she did around the world.
They also said that, during her last visit to Mizoram, she talked passionately about helping others and traveling extensively.
Reportedly, Lalzawmi had shared her concerns about the upcoming journey in her final message to the family’s WhatsApp group.
The airstrike killed six international aid workers from WCK and their Palestinian driver.
The charity, led by celebrity chef Jose Andres, announced that it would immediately stop its operations in the region after the incident.
Meanwhile, the chief of Israel’s armed forces Herzi Halvi said that the initial review of the incident indicated that the airstrikes were not intended to kill aid workers; instead, they resulted from a “misidentification” of the vehicles in the aid convoy under challenging conditions at night.
The US Secretary of State has joined international demands for Israel to be held accountable after its military killed workers from the food aid NGO.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed anger to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding accountability after the incident.
Albanese said that he talked to Netanyahu on the phone, expressing his anger and concern over the death of Australian national Lalzawmi “Zomi” Frankcom.
