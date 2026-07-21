Assam government disburses MMUA aid to over 22,000 women in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Assam Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday distributed cheques to 22,818 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) at Dhing in Nagaon district.

Addressing the gathering, Hazarika said the scheme is aimed at making women financially self-reliant. Under MMUA, each beneficiary receives an initial grant of Rs 10,000 to start a livelihood. He urged women to use the seed capital wisely, saying those who successfully utilise the funds will become eligible for the next phases of financial assistance of Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000.

Highlighting the state government’s welfare initiatives, the minister referred to benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, improved road infrastructure, free ration for poor families, and free admissions in schools and colleges. He said the free ration distribution process would resume next month and asserted that government schemes are being implemented without discrimination.

Hazarika also said embankment construction and flood-control measures have helped farmers in the Dhing constituency cultivate two or more crops annually. He claimed recruitment-related corruption had been eliminated and that deserving candidates from poor families were now securing government jobs on merit. Encouraging people to take up farming, the minister assured full support from the Agriculture and Irrigation departments to boost Assam’s economy.

Later, at a programme in Bhomoraguri, Hazarika distributed land pattas to 81 families in the Nagaon-Batadraba constituency and handed over MMUA cheques to local beneficiaries. He said land ownership would enable recipients to register as farmers, obtain identity cards, and access various government schemes. He also advised farmers to avoid leaving land uncultivated and promote inter-cropping of high-value crops such as coconut, areca nut and black pepper to increase income.

Also Read: Assam: Margherita ramps up flood relief with 14 camps sheltering 2,829 people