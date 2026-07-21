Assam: Margherita ramps up flood relief with 14 camps sheltering 2,829 people

A CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: The Margherita Co-District Administration has intensified relief and rehabilitation efforts as floods continue to affect several parts of Assam. A total of 14 relief camps and distribution centres have been set up under the Margherita Revenue Circle, providing shelter and essential assistance to 2,829 people from 1,133 flood-affected families.

The camps are accommodating 2,051 adults and 778 children. Authorities are supplying rice, pulses, edible oil, salt, drinking water, tarpaulins and other essential items. Sanitation, lighting and other basic facilities have also been arranged to ensure safe living conditions.

Medical teams from Ketetong BPHC are conducting regular health camps, providing health check-ups, treatment and medicines. Special care is being extended to pregnant women, lactating mothers, infants and young children through nutritious meals and supplementary nutrition.

The administration has also distributed cattle fodder in affected areas to protect livestock and reduce losses for rural households dependent on animal husbandry.

Margherita Co-District Commissioner Rahul Doley said officials are maintaining round-the-clock vigilance to ensure timely rescue, relief and rehabilitation. He said teams remain on constant alert and are closely monitoring the flood situation to respond swiftly wherever assistance is required.

The relief network includes 12 camps and two relief distribution centres across the co-district. Meanwhile, the Flood Control Room at the Office of the Circle Officer, Margherita Revenue Circle, is functioning 24x7.

Residents have been urged to report flooding, waterlogging, infrastructure damage or rescue needs by calling 6001239068 or 9101098627, and to follow official advisories as rescue and relief operations continue.

Also Read: Minister Atul Bora Visits Bokakhat Relief Camp, Reviews Flood Assistance