Assam Government Employees To Get Early Salary Credit Before Diwali 2024

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government has decided to start crediting salaries to its employees from the 28th of October, 2024 ahead of Diwali.
The Assam CM took to X to share this news. "Lighting up your Diwali fests. To make Diwali special for our state government workers, we will credit their salary from the 28th of October, 2024, onward. Shubh Deepawali,” CM Sarma wrote in his X post.
This decision has been taken to lighten up the Diwali festivities for the government staff. The state government employees have welcomed this move, deeming it to be a thoughtful gesture by the government.
The early disbursement of salaries is likely to boost the festive spirit among the employees and their families.
Notably, Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals celebrated in India with great enthusiasm and fervour.
