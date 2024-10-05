State Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurates co-district office at Kusumtola

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: To bring administrative reforms and to render smooth functioning of the administrative works, the present state government has adopted some measures. The co-district for Naduar LAC under Sonitpur district was inaugurated by the State Cabinet Minister for Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs etc. on Friday at Kusumtola here in presence of Naduar LAC MLA Padma Hazarika and other dignitaries.

Inaugurating the office of the co-district, minister Hazarika said that installation of co-districts will reduce the gap between the administration and the general public. It will help in expediting the government and public welfare schemes as well. He further added that now onwards, the general people of the greater Jamugurihat area need not have to rush to Tezpur for small works. People can avail government facilities at their doorstep.

The inaugural session was attended by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, Kamalpur MLA Diganta Kalita, District Commissioner, Sonitpur Ankur Bharali, Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur Barun Purakayastha besides other officials and dignitaries.

Naduar LAC erstwhile known as Sootea LAC has been chosen for the co-district facility out of the five LACs of Sonitpur district.

