Assam Government Launches Ambitious Initiative For 700 ‘Leader’ Schools

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has unveiled an ambitious plan to establish 700 state-of-the-art leader schools throughout the state, with an aim to enhance the education sector. This pioneering move is designed to uplift the educational standards and provide students with access to modern learning facilities.

This initiative aims to transform education by prioritizing modern infrastructure, advanced technology, and expert management to foster transformative learning environments.

The schools will be equipped with world-class facilities and will aim to thrive for academic excellence, promote skill development and provide a cohesive environment for learning.