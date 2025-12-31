Assam Government opens Japanese language training centre in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant step towards enhancing global employment opportunities for local youth, the Government of Assam has opened a Japanese language training centre in Dibrugarh under the ambitious Chief Minister's Foreign Languages Initiative for Global Human Talent (CM-FLIGHT).

The flagship programme was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on October 12, 2025. The initiative is designed to equip Assamese youth with foreign language proficiency and workplace readiness skills to access overseas employment opportunities, particularly in Japan.

The newly-launched Dibrugarh centre is being operated by the MIRAL Japanese Learning Centre at Dibrugarh University. The centre will offer structured Japanese language training aligned with internationally recognized JFT-Basic and JLPT N4 standards. Successful completion of these certifications will enable candidates to qualify for employment under Japan's Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) and other relevant visa programmes.

According to officials, the training programme will focus on sectors with high demand in Japan, including construction, nursing care, and food services, along with cultural orientation and workplace ethics to ensure smoother integration into the Japanese work environment.

Eligible candidates between 18 and 45 years of age, who are permanent residents of Assam, will be selected for the programme. Each trainee will receive comprehensive language training along with financial assistance of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per candidate, covering training costs and post-placement support.

In its pilot phase, the CM-FLIGHT initiative aims to train 180 candidates, positioning Assam-and Dibrugarh in particular-as an emerging hub for global workforce preparedness. The initiative reflects the State Government's broader vision of creating internationally employable human capital while expanding livelihood opportunities for the youth of Assam.

