Assam Government organized large health camp ‘Shrushrasha Setu’ in Sivasagar

GAURISAGAR: The Government of Assam organized a large health camp titled “Shrushrasha Setu” at Gaurisagar Higher Secondary Industrial Institute play ground for Sivasagar Assembly constituency today as part of the ongoing “Sevai Samarpan: Seva Saptah” campaign. Sivasagar District Development Commissioner Samiran Bora, Additional District Commissioner (Health) Meenakshi Perme, Assistant Commissioners Parismita Dihingia, Ganesh Chandra Boro and Shubjit Khound, Amguri Revenue Circle Officer Arup Bikramia, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Makhan Chandra Kalita as distinguished guests.

The programme was officially inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Controller of Civil Defence Pranjit Dutta. The event was attended by doctors, health workers from various departments of health services, departmental officers and employees and a large number of local people.

A yoga demonstration programme was also conducted by expert instructors to raise awareness about the need for yoga in the camp along with other health related topics. The camp was also attended by volunteers of the Civil Defence Forces who continuously provided assistance to the disabled patients in various ways.

The camp received a huge response from the people and 1728 people were registered and 130 of them were selected for referral to hospitals with special facilities. Registration desks, mobile laboratories, general laboratories, general OPDs, Ayush and cancer OPDs were set up in the camps to facilitate health services. The camp provided health check-ups and treatment services under 10 specialist departments.

The health camp focuses on children and adolescents under the age of 18 and provides diagnostic tests for more than 50 diseases including heart, neurological, hereditary diseases, liver, kidney, eye and nose and ear diseases. In addition, services include provision of appropriate treatment and free follow-up at a later stage, referral to hospitals with special facilities for better and free treatment according to the disease.

