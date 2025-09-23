Assam Government provides Rs 4 lakh aid to flood victim family in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The government extended a one-time financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of Kulamani Turi (55 years), a resident of Bartika village under Bokakhat sub-division, who tragically lost her life in the recent floods on the night of September 15.

On Sunday evening, local MLA and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, accompanied by Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Officer Shivani Jengal, visited the residence of Late Kulamani Turi, met her ailing husband and family members, and offered condolences.

It is noteworthy that the house of Late Kulamani Turi, who unfortunately died in the recent floods, had already been damaged a few days earlier by a devastating storm. The Sub-Divisional Officer informed the bereaved family that the government’s Disaster Management Department would provide an additional grant of Rs 1.2 lakh for reconstruction of the house.

