Assam Government Reshuffles GMCH and NMCH Principals with Immediate Effect

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Assam Medical Education & Research Department has reshuffled the principals-cum-chief superintendents (in-charge) of two major government medical colleges—Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) and Nalbari Medical College & Hospital (NMCH)—with immediate effect.

According to an official order issued on Monday, Prof (Dr) Achyut Chandra Baishya, Professor in the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine (Community Medicine) at GMCH and Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) of the institution, has been transferred to NMCH. In the interest of public service, Prof Baishya has been assigned the additional charge of Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) of NMCH until further orders. He has also been relieved of his responsibilities at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital with immediate effect.

In a reciprocal transfer, Prof (Dr) Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, Professor in the Department of Pharmacology and Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) of NMCH, has been entrusted with the additional charge of Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (in-charge) of GMCH with immediate effect and until further orders.

Prof Bezbaruah has simultaneously been relieved of his charge at NMCH.

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