Assam Government to Observe May 13 as ‘Ku-Xongskar Birudhi’ Diwas in Honor of Birubala Rabha

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is considering observing May 13 as ‘Ku-Xongskar Birudhi’ Diwas (Anti-Superstition Day). This day would be in memory of Birubala Rabha. She is a renowned activist who dedicated her life to combating witch-hunting in state. This announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He highlighted Rabha’s extraordinary contributions to social justice.

Birubala Rabha was born in 1954 in Thakurvila village. The village is located near Meghalaya border in Assam's Goalpara district. Following death of her father when she was just six years old. Rabha left school to help her mother with household responsibilities at age of fifteen she married a farmer. Later she became a mother of three.

Despite challenges she faced Rabha emerged as formidable force against inhumane practice of witch-hunting in Assam. In 2005, the Northeast Network. A women's rights organization in Assam nominated her for Nobel Peace Prize. Gauhati University recognized her work by awarding her honorary Doctorate in 2015. Her tireless advocacy was further acknowledged in 2021. When Indian government honored her with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

Chief Minister Sarma paying tribute to Rabha, stated. "Birubala Rabha left for heavenly abode on May 13. In the cabinet meeting that will be held later today. We will decide on whether May 13 can be celebrated. As 'Ku-Xongskar Birudhi' Diwas in honor of her legacy. Additionally a bronze statue of the late Padma Shri achiever will be erected to commemorate her contributions and keep her memory alive."

Expressing his condolences on social media platform X Sarma wrote, "Padmashree Birubhala Rabha's life exemplified indomitable courage. Her passing away is great loss for us. Today at Goalpara. I visited her residence. I reiterated that the fight against social evils will continue with greater vigor. This is the biggest tribute to her legacy."

Rabha's campaign against witch-hunting has had profound impact on Assam. Such superstitions have often led to violence and ostracism. By observing May 13 as ‘Ku-Xongskar Birudhi’ Diwas the Assam government aims to honor Rabha's memory and further her mission of eradicating superstitious practices from society.