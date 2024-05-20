Assam: Lakhimpur district administration organized awareness programme on superstition

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Following the receipt of reports from various sources regarding certain malpractices out of superstitious beliefs in some localities of Laluk, the Lakhimpur district administration organized an awareness meeting against superstition in that area.

The event was initiated in collaboration with the DHEW- WCD, District Police, and Laluk Model Hospital, Lakhimpur in presence of teachers, Gram Pradhans, religious leaders, villagers and other community key leaders. In that meeting, Assistant Commissioner-cum-District Social welfare Officer incharge Jyotikona Chetia, OC of Laluk Police Station, Laluk Model Hospital CHO and Psychiatrist Dr. Chandan Deori along with Pranagana Borah, the District Mission Coordinator of the Department of Women and Child Development delivered awareness lecture in addition to visiting the affected area. While elaborating the adverse effect of superstition, the resource speakers requested the public to maintain peace and tranquility in the society.

Further the team led by district administration visited the local model hospital and the Dhekiajuli Higher Secondary School and requested the concerned officials to visit the superstition affected area regularly to create awareness among the masses against superstition.

Also Read: Assam: Workshop on superstition organized at BHB College, Bajali (sentinelassam.com)