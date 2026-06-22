NEET candidate allegedly asked to remove sacred thread; probe requested

A Correspondent

Nalbari: A controversy has erupted in Nalbari district following allegations that a Brahmin NEET candidate was asked to remove his sacred thread (Yajnopavita or ‘Logun’) during security screening before appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The incident, which reportedly occurred at the M.N.C. Girls’ College examination centre in Nalbari, has triggered strong reactions from sections of the public and raised concerns about religious sensitivities during examination procedures.

According to the candidate’s family, the student, a resident of Chamata and belonging to the Brahmin community, was instructed to remove the sacred thread while undergoing mandatory security checks prior to entering the examination hall. The sacred thread is considered an important religious and cultural symbol among Brahmins and holds deep spiritual significance.

The candidate’s parents, Dr Runumi Bhagawati, a faculty member of B.B. Kishan College, and Amal Kumar Sharma, have alleged that no prior notification or instruction had been issued informing candidates that religious symbols such as the sacred thread would have to be removed before entering the examination centre. They claimed that the incident caused considerable emotional distress to their son and hurt the family’s religious sentiments. They have sought clarification regarding the rules under which the sacred thread was removed and whether such instructions were part of the official examination guidelines.

The incident has reportedly drawn strong reactions from sections of the Hindu community in Nalbari, with several local residents expressing concern that religious beliefs and practices should be respected while implementing security protocols. Many have called for a fair and impartial inquiry into the matter to determine the circumstances under which the alleged incident occurred.

Local citizens have argued that if any examination-related restrictions apply to religious or cultural items, such rules should be clearly communicated to candidates and guardians well in advance to avoid misunderstandings and unnecessary distress. They emphasized the need to balance examination security requirements with constitutional protections relating to religious freedom and individual dignity.

The matter has also sparked discussion on social media, where users have sought clarification from the authorities regarding the examination centre’s procedures and whether the action was carried out in accordance with the official NEET guidelines.

As of the filing of this report, no official statement has been issued by the examination centre authorities, the district administration, or the agencies responsible for conducting NEET regarding the allegations. The candidate’s family has made allegations, and we are still waiting for an official verification of the incident.

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