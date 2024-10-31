Assam Government Transfers Administrative Control Of 12 Villages Under Pachim Mayong Gaon Panchayat

GUWAHATI: In a major administrative reform, the Assam government has decided to transfer administrative control of 12 villages located in Pachim Mayong Gaon Panchayat.

These villages include Kajali Chouki, Gobardhan Grant, Hatibagara, Ghoramarajan Pam, Dhepujijan Pam, Mikirpam, Kamarpur Pathar, Kamarpurgaon, No. 1 Dhankhunda, No. 2 Dhankhunda, Dhepuji Pathar.

The jurisdiction has now been transferred to the administrative control of Kamrup Metropolitan District from the existing administrative control of Morigaon district with immediate effect.