Assam Government Transfers Darrang District Development Commissioner Pankaj Deka to GAD Joint Secretary Role

MANGALDAI: The Personnel Department (Personnel A) of Assam government vide an order No. ECF.338107/25 A dated June 20 has transferred District Development Commissioner of Darrang Pankaj Deka as the Joint Secretary of General Administration Department (GAD) with the additional charge of Joint Secretary, Mini Secretariat, Barak Valley with his headquarters at Mini Secretariat.

Mention may be made here that Pankaj Deka while rendering his service in Darrang district as Additional Deputy Commissioner was transferred to Cachar as Additional Deputy Commissioner on January 6 of 2022. On March 25 of 2023, he was transferred to Darrang district on promotion as District Development Commissioner.

Also Read: Tribute paid to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha in Haflong Ceremony

Also watch: