Assam Governor Interacts With Flood Victims of Morigaon

Morigaon: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited the flood-affected Morigaon district and interacted with the flood-affected people of the district. Minister Atul Bora also visited the district to take stock of the flood situation.

The Governor interacted with the affected people and took stock of the situation. He also took stock of the prevailing flood situation and directed the district administration to make adequate arrangements to meet the requirements of the flood-affected people.

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries have flooded large parts of the Morigaon district affecting more than 55000 people in 3 revenue circles. In view of this, the Governor asked District Commissioner Devashish Sarma to immediately reach out to the flood victims with proper relief materials including medical facilities. He asked the Health Department of the district to take care of the flood-affected people, especially the aged, lactating mothers and babies. He also took stock of the preliminary flood-induced damages in terms of properties, farms and cattle.

Hailing the district administration for its timely intervention with regard to relief and rescue, the Governor requested the flood-affected people to approach the district administration for any problems. He also held a meeting with the District Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and district administration officials of Morigaon district and took stock of the flood situation of the district.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Agriculture and Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the Government of Assam Atul Bora also visited Morigaon. He reviewed the flood situation with the District Commissioner and other officials of the district administration at the Morigaon DC office on the morning of Thursday. During the review, the Minister was briefed by District Commissioner Devashish Sharma on the current flood situation in the district. The Minister also directed the District Commissioner to follow the directives given by the Chief Minister in the Cabinet meeting to deal with the floods in Morigaon district. He specifically directed to ensure that the people receive assistance for the damage caused by the floods before August.