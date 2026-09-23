Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya leads anti-drug campaign in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday continued the third leg of his statewide anti-drug awareness campaign in Tinsukia, calling upon the youth to reject substance abuse and join the movement for a drug-free Assam.

Addressing a large gathering of students from various educational institutions, youth organisations, and civil society groups at the Tinsukia College auditorium, the Governor said that drug addiction not only destroys individuals but also devastates families, adversely affecting health, education, and social life.

Emphasising the need for collective action, Acharya said that a drug-free Assam could only be achieved through sustained public support and shared responsibility. "Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are turning the Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp into a true people's movement," the Governor said.

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