Assam Governor,Lakshman Prasad Acharya visits Bodoland Silk Park and Eri Spun Mill

KOKRAJHAR: Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, visited Bodoland Silk Park and Eri Spun Mill at Adabari in Kokrajhar on Saturday, expressing his happiness and satisfaction with the varieties and high-quality products of the mill. He emphasized the need for effective advertising and marketing strategies to promote Eri products globally. The governor also requested a report outlining the mill’s specializations.

The Governor was accompanied by the Assam Minister for Handloom & Textiles and Sericulture, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, BTC Executive Members Dhananjay Basumatary and Daobaisa Boro, BTC secretary Jatin Bora, Kokrajhar District Commissioner Masanda Magdalin Pertin, and BTC Joint Secretary Racktim Buragohain.

