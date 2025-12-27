Assam govt assistance brings back body of Orang youth from Kerala

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a poignant display of administrative coordination and humane policing, the mortal remains of a youth from Udalguri district, who died in a tragic train accident in Kerala, were brought back to his native village with the assistance of the Government of Assam’s Shraddhanjali Scheme.

The deceased, Kishan Singha, a resident of Nalbari village under Barjhar area within the jurisdiction of Orang police station, lost his life after being struck by a train at the South Kalamassery railway station in Kerala on December 24. The incident sent shockwaves through his family and the local community.

Following the unfortunate death, all statutory and medico-legal formalities, including the post-mortem examination, were completed by the Kerala authorities. Upon completion of the procedures, the Kerala police handed over the body to the legal guardian of the deceased.

With timely intervention and logistical support under the Assam Government’s Shraddhanjali Scheme, the Udalguri district administration and police, in close coordination with the bereaved family, arranged for the air transportation of the mortal remains from Kerala to Assam on December 25.

The operation was meticulously managed by the Orang police under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge Hirakjyoti Das, with Sub-Inspector Surajit Hazarika playing a key role in coordinating arrangements and ensuring a smooth transfer of the body to the family.

Family members of the deceased have expressed deep gratitude to the Orang and Udalguri police for their compassionate support, prompt action, and all-round assistance during one of the most difficult moments of their lives.

