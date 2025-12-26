Blanket distributed among Village Defence Force (VDF) members in Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: On Wednesday, a blanket distribution programme was organized for members of the Village Defence Force (VDF) by the Orang police station, highlighting the administration's commitment to community welfare and grassroots security support.

A meeting was held for this purpose, presided over by Gadadhar Sharma, President of the VDF, and conducted by Shibaram Bora, Secretary of the VDF and a member of the Orang Police Station Citizens' Committee. Biren Barua, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Udalguri district, and Hirakjyoti Das, Officer-in-Charge of Orang police station, formally distributed blankets among the VDF members as part of the winter welfare initiative. Sub-Inspector Surajit Hazarika of Orang police station and other police personnel were present and extended necessary support during the programme.

