Assam: Orang Police recover 45 lost mobile phones in 3 months

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a remarkable display of efficiency, dedication, and people-centric policing, the Orang Police under Udalguri successfully recovered 45 lost and stolen mobile phones over the course of three months, culminating in a formal handover on Saturday. The initiative has earned widespread appreciation from citizens and civil society alike.

From October 15 to December 19, mobile phones that had been lost or stolen at various times in the Orang area were systematically traced and recovered through persistent investigative efforts. The operation reflects the police department’s growing commitment to restoring public trust and addressing even seemingly small grievances with serious attention.

The entire operation was supervised by the Officer-in-Charge of Orang Police Station, with Assistant Sub-Inspector Diganta Kumar Bora and a dedicated team of police personnel actively involved in the recovery process. Their relentless efforts resulted in the recovery of 31 mobile phones in October, 5 in November, and 9 by December 19, bringing the total to 45.

The recovered phones were traced to various locations across Assam, including Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kharupetia, and Udalguri, showcasing effective coordination, technical tracking, and inter-district cooperation.

The formal handover ceremony took place in the presence of senior police officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Muzaffar Hussain, Rowta Circle Officer Utpal Sharma, and several sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, constables, and women police personnel who played key roles in the recovery drive.

For many recipients, the return of their lost phones brought immense relief and gratitude. Numerous citizens publicly expressed their appreciation for the Orang Police’s sincerity, responsiveness, and humane approach to policing.

