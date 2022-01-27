Assam Govt To Transfer Files To Electronic Platform, CM Says Citizen-Centric Governance

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the launch of project 'Sadbhavana' on 1 February.

Under project 'Sadbhavana', the government of Assam will soon begin to move files to an electronic platform. Assam CM said that this move is a step closer towards citizen-centric governance and will take governance at the doorstep of the people.

Files that are pending will be disposed to provide assistance to the people. The project aims to provide swift governance to the citizens of Assam by disposing of files that were not cleared for years due to a variety of reasons.

All the pending files till the period of 10th May 2021 will be taken up for disposal under this project. Files following this period will be taken up in the next step.

An interactive session was conducted by the CM with IAS officers, ACS officers, Assam Secretariat Service officers and other officers of Janata Bhawan along with the heads of the departments at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium on the evening of 26 January, where he urged them to lend their hands so as to make this project successful.

Apart from project Sadbhavana, a 'Swacchata Abhiyan' will also be launched in Janata Bhawan in order to clean up all the departments in the Secretariat. Himanta, while interacting with the bureaucrats, said that the success of this project will depend on the cooperation of the officers and employees of the Assam secretariat.

He also added that an online portal will be created where citizens can apply by citing the file numbers and correspondence details and the government will accordingly take steps for disposing of the files.

As per government procedures, the government will anyways dispose of the files even without file numbers and correspondence details.

Furthermore, the charismatic CM said that the state government is on the verge of accomplishing people-centric development. Therefore, he urged the officers to be flexible and open-minded, so that they can resort to unconventional thinking to bring governance to the doorstep of the citizens.

He also urged the officers and staff responsible for the implementation of this project to rather adopt sympathy and empathy for public interests, since the spirit of the project is to assist people who are seeking government response.





