Assam CM's Carcade to be Limited to Only 6 Cars Within Guwahati; To Give Priority to Ambulances

GUWAHATI: To end public inconvenience the Assam Cabinet in a meeting held on January 27 has decided to reduce CM's carcade size and stop halting traffic for long during Chief Minister's travel.

Further, the cabinet has also decided to stop felicitations for CM and other state Ministers at official meetings, besides deciding on civic polls.



Other key decisions are taken in the Assam Cabinet Meeting:



• Reducing CM's Carcade Size



• To minimise public inconvenience, Chief Minister's carcade to be limited to 6 cars within Guwahati Metropolitan Area and 12 in other areas/districts, excluding Escort and Pilot



• During road travel of CM, traffic will not be disrupted beforehand. If required, may be paused for a period not exceeding 2 minutes



• Movement of the ambulance to get precedence over CM's carcade and will not be stopped



• Guidelines For Reception Of Dignitaries



• The practice of felicitations and offering gifts to CM, Ministers and senior officials during an official function to be discontinued. However, visiting dignitaries will be provided with proper courtesy



• District Day Observance • District Day to be observed by all districts on the date of notification for district creation and celebrated with enthusiasm with the involvement of local people



• If notification is not available, the date of joining of the first DC to be observed as District Day.

• Guidelines For Announcements

• During official tours and public programmes, Ministers will provide information only on Schemes that are already part of the Budget or any other Govt announcement

• In the interest of financial prudence, CM and other Ministers not make any fresh announcements without taking into consideration the availability of adequate financial resources. However, after consulting departments, schemes can be taken up as per requests made during the function

• Municipal Polls

• State Election Commission to schedule and conduct Municipal Elections before 10 March 2022

• Vidhan Sabha Budget Session

• Budget Session of Assam Legislative Assembly to commence on 14 March 2022





