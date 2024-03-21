Assam: Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma award to Uttam Teron founder of Parijat Academy

KOKRAJHAR: Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Trust (GKBT), has decided to confer the 6th Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award to Uttam Teron, the founder of Parijat Academy for his selfless services to the human society. In a statement, the president of GKBT Dr. Ajit Boro said the GKBT, a non profit organization, as per the decision of its meeting held on March 19, has approved the name of Uttam Teron, the founder of Parijat Academy, Guwahati for the 6th Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award, 2024 for his innovative adventure for the under privileged and needy children, selfless service to the human society and sincere efforts for the benefit of the society. He said the decision was based on the Jury Board meeting held on March 17.

The awardee will be presented to Teron on April 18, on the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma. The award will carry cash of Rs. 50,000, citation and memento. Kalicharan Brahma was reverentially called Gurudev in 1906 and ‘Mech Gandhi’ in 1934.

Also Read: Kokrajhar: Ex-NDFB cardre Sahen Narzary passes away

Also Watch: