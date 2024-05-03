Lok Sabha election: Massive campaigns of BPF and UPPL in full swing for 3rd phase polling

KOKRAJHAR: As the 3rd phase Lok Sabha elections is coming nearer, massive campaigns of the UPPL and the BPF are going on in every corner of the constituency. The star campaigners of both the parties are seen restless running from one place to another with their poll promises while electioneering meetings of independent candidates are hardly seen but they are doing door to door campaign. The Congress is also campaigning door to door to beg votes from electorate.

BPF president and former CEM of BTC Hagrama Mohilary attended number of poll campaigns in Salbari and Mathanguri blocks of the party on Wednesday and Gossaigaon, Srirampur and Kachugaon blocks on Thursday while, UPPL president and CEM of BTC Pramod Boro also attended number of meetings on Thursday in Salakati, Baokhungri and Runikhata block of the party. The massive campaigns of only UPPL and BPF are visible while GSP with the issues of OBoros is also seen campaigning.

During interaction with media persons, the president of the BPF Hagrama Mohilary said there was no party to defeat its candidate in Kokrajhar. He said the people’s rush to every BPF meeting was indicating the victory of their candidate Kampa Borgoyari in Kokrajhar. The meetings of the UPPL are going dry everywhere and it has proved that the UPPL will no longer survive after this Lok Sabha elections, he said adding that the UPPL had been pushing people to go to NDA meetings on rent at Rs. 500 and provide free vehicles to ferry people. He also claimed that the BPF candidate Kampa Borgoyari will win over 2 to 3 lakhs margin votes.

On the other hand, the president of the UPPL and CEM of BTC Pramod Boro on Thursday attended electioneering meetings in Salakati and Baokhungri blocks at Lumsung and Dheerbilw. He was accompanied by Sukla Charan Noatia, Minister of Cooperation, Tribal Welfare (TRP & PTG) and Welfare of Minorities, Government of Tripura and other senior leaders.

Speaking to media persons, he assured that the coalition government of BTC will take initiative to provide solar lights in Lumsung area where electricity connection is not possible due to forest village. He said the government will look after the grievances of the people with their best efforts. Recollecting the 17 years of rule of Hagrama Mohilary, he said there had been violence, killings and communal tension but peace has returned after the UPPL led coalition government comes to power. He assured jobs to unemployed youths, financial support to entrepreneurs, students, differently abled, women vendors, SHG and government privileges to economically weaker sections. He also claimed that the UPPL candidate supported by the NDA Joyanta Basumatary will win in a huge margin of over 3 lakhs from Kokrajhar seat.

