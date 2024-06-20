Assam: Gyanfest 2.0 Mega Educational Summit held in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: The Edupur Foundation, in association with Roushan, continued educational initiative with Gyanfest 2.0 held at Trimurti Bhawan, Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. It aims to empower students with essential tools and guidance for career planning through the innovative 10x Framework.

Gyanfest 2.0 offers students unique opportunities for one-on-one expert guidance for higher education, enhancement of communication and presentation of skills, and specialized counselling sessions for careers in medical and engineering fields. These interactive sessions are designed to be engaging and informative, ensuring a fun and enriching learning experience for all attendees.

The summit kicked off with an inspiring session by Amit Raj Konwar, Director of Edupur Foundation, who discussed improving learning, harnessing the power of the subconscious mind, and career planning using his 10x framework. Additional sessions featured Dr. Ranjit Ray, MBBS, from Tezpur Medical College and hospital who offered insights into medical careers and Subhashis Ghosh, Project Director and Personality Development Trainer, who delivered a session on enhancing personality development and pursuing a career in engineering.

Over 100 students, professors, members, and volunteers participated in this landmark event. Gyanfest is set to continue its journey across major districts of Assam, bringing this transformative educational experience to even more students, Amit Raj Konwar said.

