Leaders hail Hagrama Mohilary’s oath-taking as Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: National and state leaders took to social media platform X to extend their congratulations to Hagrama Mohilary on taking oath as the Chief of the 5th Executive Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Hagrama Mohilary on assuming office, describing it as ‘another innings for Bodoland on the path of peace, progress and democracy’ envisioned through the Bodo Peace Accord signed in 2020 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda also conveyed his greetings on X, expressing confidence that the new team would work diligently for the people and carry forward Bodofa Upendranath Brahma’s dream of a prosperous Bodoland. He reiterated the Central and Assam Governments’ commitment to ensuring inclusive growth and sustained development in the region.

Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, also extended his greetings to Hagrama Mohilary describing the occasion as the beginning of a new journey for Bodoland fostering peace, harmony, and progress across the North Eastern Region.

Assam Minister for Information & Public Relations, Water Resources, etc., Pijush Hazarika, extended heartfelt congratulations to Hagrama Mohilary and Rihon Daimari, the newly-sworn-in BTC Chief and Deputy Chief respectively, expressing hope that the new BTC Government would work with collective spirit and commitment towards the all-round development of Bodoland.

Minister for Education, Welfare of Plain Tribes & Backward Classes etc., Dr Ranoj Pegu, who attended the event in Kokrajhar, personally congratulated Hagrama Mohilary ahead of the ceremony, lauding his leadership and wishing him a successful tenure as Chief of the 5th Executive Council.

Further, after attending the programme, Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed confidence that the newly-formed government would uphold democratic ideals and work with dedication for the all-round development and welfare of the people of Bodoland. Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, also conveyed his best wishes to Hagrama Mohilary on his electoral victory and new responsibilities.

