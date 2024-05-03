Panigaon Higher Secondary School of Lakhimpur district receives ‘ATL of the Month’ for third time

LAKHIMPUR: The Atal Tinkering Laboratory (ATL) at Panigaon Higher Secondary School of Lakhimpur district has been recognized as ATL of the month for the third time by the Atal Innovation Mission of the NITI Aayog.

The ATL was officially set up in the said school on January 23, 2019 and since then the school has achieved several successes through the ATL by participating in national and state level events under the guidance of coordinator teacher Bhrigu Prasad Sarmah. The ultra-modern electronic and robotics lab of the school has managed to receive the recognition by dint of its appreciable credit.

Moreover, two students of the school named Suresh Das and Janardan Baruah managed to grab the national level ‘Manak Inspire Award, 2023’ from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India for their “Electricity Storage Device project. With this success, the students have brought laurels not only to Lakhimpur district but also to the State. The two promising students of the school participated in the competition event under the guidance of science teacher Bhrigu Prasad Sarmah.

It should be noted here that Atal Innovation Mission has been establishing the Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATLs) in schools across India with a vision to “Cultivate one Million children in India as Neoteric Innovators”. The objective of this scheme is to foster curiosity, creativity, and imagination in young minds; and inculcate skills such as design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning, physical computing etc.

ATL is a workspace where young minds can give shape to their ideas through hands on do-it-yourself mode; and learn innovation skills. Young children will get a chance to work with tools and equipment to understand the concepts of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). ATL would contain educational and learning ‘do it yourself’ kits and equipment on – science, electronics, robotics, open-source microcontroller boards, sensors and 3D printers and computers. Other desirable facilities include meeting rooms and video conferencing facility. In order to foster inventiveness among students, ATL can conduct different activities ranging from regional and national level competitions, exhibitions, workshops on problem solving, designing and fabrication of products, lecture series etc. at periodic intervals.

