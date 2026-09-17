Assam: Hajo police seize over 1,000 bags of ‘illegal urea’ in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Hajo police conducted a major operation at Khopnikuchi following a tip-off and reportedly seized more than 1,000 bags of suspected illegally stored urea fertiliser from a dark warehouse at the residence of a person identified as Julhaj Ali Dewan. According to police sources, the raid was carried out based on information obtained during the interrogation of the driver of a fertiliser-laden truck that was seized two days ago while allegedly transporting the consignment from Bullat in Hajo towards Jorabat. Preliminary information suggests that a large quantity of urea had allegedly been stockpiled at the premises before being transported outside the area.

There are also allegations that two individuals, identified as Sahar Ali and Barkat Ali, had planned to secretly transport the fertiliser through Jorabat and Byrnihat towards Shillong.

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