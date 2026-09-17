Kamrup Intensifies Malaria Fight, Releases Gambusia Fish Across Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Assam, has taken unique steps to eliminate malaria-causing mosquitoes, i.e. female Anopheles, from Rangia town as well as the Kamrup district under the intensified malaria elimination programme.

Under this programme, Kamrup District Malaria Officer Rituparna Rajkumar and Kamrup District Vector Borne Disease Consultant Gayatri Sarma Baruah, along with health workers Pradip Deka, Mukut Kalita, Gautam Bhatta, and Digambar Das of Rangia BPHC malaria Department, released larva-eating Gambusia fish or Guppy fish, into different open drains where female Anopheles mosquitoes breed.

The department released about five thousand fish in various open drains of Rangia town.

Also Read: Assam: 10 Bangladeshis detained at New Bongaigaon railway station