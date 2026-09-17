Assam News

Kamrup Intensifies Malaria Fight, Releases Gambusia Fish Across Rangia

Assam health department releases 5,000 larva-eating fish in Rangia drains to curb malaria-causing mosquitoes.
Malaria
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Assam, has taken unique steps to eliminate malaria-causing mosquitoes, i.e. female Anopheles, from Rangia town as well as the Kamrup district under the intensified malaria elimination programme.

Under this programme, Kamrup District Malaria Officer Rituparna Rajkumar and Kamrup District Vector Borne Disease Consultant Gayatri Sarma Baruah, along with health workers Pradip Deka, Mukut Kalita, Gautam Bhatta, and Digambar Das of Rangia BPHC malaria Department, released larva-eating Gambusia fish or Guppy fish, into different open drains where female Anopheles mosquitoes breed.

The department  released about five thousand fish in various open drains of Rangia town.

Also Read: Assam: 10 Bangladeshis detained at New Bongaigaon railway station

Govt of Assam
Department of Health and Family Welfare
eliminate malaria
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com