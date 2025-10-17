Assam: Hamren hosts ASHA Convention 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) Convention 2025 concluded on Thursday at the CDS Conference Hall in Hamren, West Karbi Anglong, with the primary goal of boosting the morale of ASHA workers and recognizing their unwavering dedication to healthcare services in the district.

The event featured in depth discussions on the pivotal role ASHA workers play in advancing healthcare and enhancing community well-being across the region. Their tireless efforts in promoting health initiatives were lauded by attendees.

