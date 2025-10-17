Assam: Tension erupts over youth’s death in Bogidhala

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tense situation arose on Thursday in Bogidhala, under Numaligarh police station, following the death of a young man. On Wednesday night, a man named Arjun Kumar died on the spot after being hit by a dumper truck on the Bokial connecting road off National Highway 39. He was returning home from work on a bicycle when the dumper ran him over in the Chumani area.

As a result, from early Thursday morning, local residents completely blocked the road connecting Bokial to National Highway 39 at Porabangla. The protesters voiced strong opposition against the Forest Department and district administration. The public demanded that the District Forest Officer personally come and provide a written assurance of justice for the victim. They warned that the road blockade would continue indefinitely otherwise. Eventually, the police arrived and brought the situation under control.

Also Read: Koch-Rajbongshi leaders demand inclusion of Atul Barman as nominated BTC member