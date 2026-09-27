Assam: Hariprasad Hazarika Memorial Lecture Delivered in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The second annual Hariprasad Hazarika Memorial Lecture was organised at the Chinta Jurani Hall of Nagaon Girls' College on Thursday. The programme was organised by Nagaon Girls' College in association with the Hariprasad Hazarika Memorial Trust.

The programme began with a Borgeet performed by Aradhana Bora. Principal of Nagaon Girls' College, Dr Kulen Chandra Das, delivered the welcome address, while Professor Dr Bimal Majumdar of the Department of Assamese, Gauhati University, delivered the memorial lecture on the topic 'Sankardeva and Madhavdeva.'

In his reflective lecture, Dr Majumdar discussed various aspects of the lives, contributions, and ideas of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva. He stressed the need for people to remember and study the contributions of the two great Vaishnavite saints.

Referring to the relationship between religion and science, he said that science has its limitations and argued that religion and science can be viewed as complementary domains. Professor Dr Milan Neog of Ananda Ram Dhekial Phookan College attended the programme as a distinguished guest. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Neog highlighted the significant contribution of the Srimanta Sankardev Sangha to Assamese social life.

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