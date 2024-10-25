Assam: Health camp held at Orang Higher Secondary School

A Correspondent

TANGLA: A health check-up and medical camp was held at Orang Higher Secondary School under the initiative of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) of Orang Block Primary Health Centre in Udalguri district on Thursday. The camp aimed to provide comprehensive health services to students was supported by a team of specialized doctors, including paediatric specialist Dr. Chandan Kumar Saha, dental specialist Alok Boron Sarkar, Dr. Saurav Barman, Dr. Dipanjali Bora, dental surgeon Dr. Nabanita Hazarika, and Dr. Khagen Nath Bora. The health camp witnessed participation of over 400 students, who underwent various health assessments. The Block Coordinator of RBSK, Jumishree Sharma, expressed gratitude to the medical team for lending their service for the welfare of student community.

Also Read: PNB's Rural Self Employment Training Institute Launches Poultry Farming Training Program in Sivasagar

Also Watch: