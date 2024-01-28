Assam News

Assam: Health centres awarded on occasion of Republic Day

In a significant development, Dhupguri Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Kapahera Health centre and Falihamari Ayushman Arogya mandir under Laharighat development block has been awarded on the occasion of the Republic Day celebration at Tarun field on Friday
Morigaon: In a significant development, Dhupguri Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Kapahera Health centre and Falihamari Ayushman Arogya mandir under Laharighat development block has been awarded on the occasion of the Republic Day celebration at Tarun field on Friday.  Dhupguri  Ayushman Arogya Mandir  (Health Sub-Centre) category under National Quality Assurance Accreditation Scheme has been awarded  for the  first time in Morigaon district. Moreover Kapahera Health Centre has been declared  as winner under the Kayakalp Scheme. On the other hand Falihamari Ayushman Arogya mandir has been awarded in  HWC category. The Joint director of Health, Morigaon, DPM  of NHM, Morigaon and doctors of the health centres received the awards from the Minister of Information & Public Relation Piyush Hazarika  on the occasion of the Republic day at Tarun Ram field.

