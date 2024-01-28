Assam: Health centres awarded on occasion of Republic Day

Morigaon: In a significant development, Dhupguri Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Kapahera Health centre and Falihamari Ayushman Arogya mandir under Laharighat development block has been awarded on the occasion of the Republic Day celebration at Tarun field on Friday. Dhupguri Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Health Sub-Centre) category under National Quality Assurance Accreditation Scheme has been awarded for the first time in Morigaon district. Moreover Kapahera Health Centre has been declared as winner under the Kayakalp Scheme. On the other hand Falihamari Ayushman Arogya mandir has been awarded in HWC category. The Joint director of Health, Morigaon, DPM of NHM, Morigaon and doctors of the health centres received the awards from the Minister of Information & Public Relation Piyush Hazarika on the occasion of the Republic day at Tarun Ram field.

